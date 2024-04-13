Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Price Target at C$6.13

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

