Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Target Price at $7.46

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,965.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $41,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

