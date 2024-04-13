Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.85. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
