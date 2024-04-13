Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Raised to $6.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

NEXA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.10.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $629.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexa Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 1,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 169,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

