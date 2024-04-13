Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Raised to $16.25 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.75 to $16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

