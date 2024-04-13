Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.71.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 286,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,049 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 406,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

