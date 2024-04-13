Citigroup Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.73.

BIDU stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $156.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after buying an additional 900,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after buying an additional 556,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

