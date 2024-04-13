Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.