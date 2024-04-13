BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.22.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

