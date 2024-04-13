Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $86.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

