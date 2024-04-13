Susquehanna Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $63.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,485 shares of company stock worth $776,461. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.