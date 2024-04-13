MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $648.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $659.00 to $648.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $581.57.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $526.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.97. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $496,541,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in MSCI by 803.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after buying an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after buying an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

