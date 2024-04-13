HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised HEICO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $191.77 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

