Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) vs. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Head to Head Review

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aurora Mobile and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.81%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Yalla Group.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Yalla Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $40.88 million 0.45 -$8.84 million ($1.60) -1.94 Yalla Group $313.07 million 2.40 $117.34 million $0.64 7.53

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -21.65% -30.57% -8.35% Yalla Group 36.80% 22.83% 20.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, the company offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. It has a strategic partnership with Zhipu AI to develop AI applications. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Yalla Group

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.