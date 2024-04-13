Financial Analysis: Snail (SNAL) versus The Competition

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) is one of 428 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Snail to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Snail has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Snail alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Snail and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A Snail Competitors 2148 14209 28313 721 2.61

Profitability

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Snail’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snail has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Snail and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -5.84% -104.80% -5.10% Snail Competitors -78.50% -46.80% -7.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snail and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $60.90 million -$9.09 million -4.38 Snail Competitors $2.09 billion $301.26 million 27.55

Snail’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snail competitors beat Snail on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.