Seagate Technology’s (STX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $100.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,049,450,000 after purchasing an additional 425,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

