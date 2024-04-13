Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 5.2 %

INTC opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.