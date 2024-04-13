Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.82.

LUV opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

