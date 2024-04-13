Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 22,498 shares of company stock valued at $366,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

