Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $221,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

