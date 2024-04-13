JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MS. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,380,000 after acquiring an additional 517,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

