Cognyte Software’s (CGNT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $477.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.68. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cognyte Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

