Raymond James’ (RJF) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

