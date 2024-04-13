Royal Bank of Canada Trims Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price to $66.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

