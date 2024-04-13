Truist Financial Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $114.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

