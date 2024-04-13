TD Cowen Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $546.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $607.00 to $546.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $576.48.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $438.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.29 and a 200-day moving average of $516.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $404.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

