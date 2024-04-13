JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $12.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWO. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE TWO opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $38,087.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $128,324.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $38,087.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $494,908 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

