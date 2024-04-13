Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Target Price to $20.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

STWD opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

