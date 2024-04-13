Royal Bank of Canada Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $44.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

