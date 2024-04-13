Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) EVP Sells $1,746,673.32 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

