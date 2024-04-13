Andrew F. Burton Sells 20,653 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

