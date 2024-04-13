Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 653,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,458,436. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 79,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

