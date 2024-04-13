BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Price Performance

BBB Foods Company Profile

Shares of TBBB opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68. BBB Foods has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.