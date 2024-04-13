GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.73.

GTLB opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $23,681,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 893,342 shares of company stock worth $54,059,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at $7,558,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after purchasing an additional 530,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

