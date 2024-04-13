Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

