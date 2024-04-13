Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

MLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.