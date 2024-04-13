Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,250.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,720.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,958.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,749.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2,348.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,706.14 and a one year high of $3,023.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

