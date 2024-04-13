nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.91.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.66, a PEG ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,946.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,300 shares of company stock valued at $38,835,333. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after buying an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

