Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $4,196,392.20 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,357.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total transaction of $3,985,254.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60.

On Friday, March 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $245.75 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $93,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after buying an additional 1,182,556 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.