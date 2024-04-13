Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $12,491,184.30 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DELL opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

