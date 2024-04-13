Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $206.26

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $192.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.