bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 73 public companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 67 246 528 3 2.55

Profitability

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 61.98%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -472.30% -752.61% -25.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.62 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $648.65 million -$35.23 million -78.09

bioAffinity Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

