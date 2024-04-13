The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $384.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $362.14.

NYSE:CI opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.49 and its 200 day moving average is $313.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

