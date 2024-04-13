Citigroup Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $167.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $172.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Celanese by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 39.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Celanese by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

