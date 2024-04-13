Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $297.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CB. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.58.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.95. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

