JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price to $18.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 175.89%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

