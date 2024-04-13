Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $80.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.