BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKU. Citigroup reduced their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKU

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.