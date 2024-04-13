Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,328,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

