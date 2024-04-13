Barclays Initiates Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Barclays started coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

